Trials and Errors

By Prosenjit Datta | Delhi
Legal Confidential: Adventures of an Indian Lawyer; By Ranjeev C. Dubey; PAGES: 312; PRICE: Rs 299; Penguin Books India

The author's account of his experiences as a practising lawyer in the Indian legal system is both revelatory and entertaining.

 
 

The Secret of Good Health

In his book, the author cites social relationships, and not economic progress, as the key factor affecting citizens health.

Book Review: How to Choose and Execute the Right Approach

The authors have devised a framework called 'the strategy palette' that lets leaders choose the right approach to execute a strategy.

Mastering Silos

Silos are rife in organisations. This book gives lessons on breaking through the structural fog that clouds a company's vision.

Book review: Resurgent India

The book is a policy-maker's reference guide, grounded in plenty of evidence but elucidated in short paragraphs.

Book review - Applied Minds: How Engineers Think

The book points out solutions that an engineering mindset can create.

Book review: Ashlee Vance's 'Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future'

The book does an excellent job of not projecting Elon Musk as a corporate deity, like many biographies do inevitably.

Book review: The Success Sutra by Devdutt Pattanaik

A must read for entrepreneurs, investors and management executives.

The Tale of a Resilient Nation

Despite its length, the book is well worth a read for lay readers and scholars alike.

Book review: The Paradox of India's North-South Divide

 
 

Book Review: Becoming the Best by Harry M Jansen Kraemer Jr

The book looks at how one can become a good person, and a good leader.

Prescriptions for Food Security

The book offers timely advice for safeguarding the future of agriculture.

Book review - Running and Living: Unleash Your Potential

Book review: The Real-Life MBA by Jack and Suzy Welch

The book goes to great lengths to elucidate the real life principles and practices of what doing an MBA is all about.

Book review: Liam Fox's 'Rising Tides: Facing the Challenges of a New Era'

'Rising Tides: Facing the Challenges of a New Era' by Liam Fox is a must-read for students of politics.

The Secret Code of Google's Success

The book looks at what makes the search giant the world's best workplace.

Book review: Managing India By S.L. Rao

The book dwells on the problems confronting India but only skims the surface.

Book review: Online Gravity - The Digital Giants Driving the Way You Live, Earn and Learn

For those who are worried that technology and the Internet are closing in on us too fast, too soon, the book is a soothing balm.

Book review: Dealing with China by Henry M. Paulson Jr

Deal with China, a country ruled by men not laws, from a position of strength, says the book.

