The author's account of his experiences as a practising lawyer in the Indian legal system is both revelatory and entertaining.
In his book, the author cites social relationships, and not economic progress, as the key factor affecting citizens health.
The authors have devised a framework called 'the strategy palette' that lets leaders choose the right approach to execute a strategy.
The book is a policy-maker's reference guide, grounded in plenty of evidence but elucidated in short paragraphs.
The book points out solutions that an engineering mindset can create.
A must read for entrepreneurs, investors and
Despite its length, the book is well worth a read for lay readers and
The book looks at how one can become a good person, and a good leader.
The book goes to great lengths to elucidate the real life principles and practices of what doing an MBA is all about.
The book looks at what makes the search giant the world's best workplace.
The book dwells on the problems confronting India but only skims the surface.
For those who are worried that technology and the Internet are closing in on us too fast, too soon, the book is a soothing balm.
Deal with China, a country ruled by men not laws, from a position of strength, says the book.
