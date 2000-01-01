BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Founder and CEO of Sulekha.com Satya Prabhakar shares ten ways to stay calm, focused and in control of your work and personal life.
Through generations, yoga has come to the rescue with its time-tested methods. Yoga has offered solace and comfort, and a path to fitness and well-being.
MD and CEO of mjunction, Viresh Oberoi, on managing to make time for his favourite sports-golf and squash.
Team work is a priority for most companies. Know the workplace rules for teams to perform consistently and deliver within the deadline.
Focus on positivity and inner strength to tide over a tough situation.
Stress would become a non-entity if you take life in the right perspective, says Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of the Isha Foundation.
BBC anchor Matthew Amroliwala gets candid on the challenges of balancing work, life and five children.
Karoline Huber, Brand Director for Middle East and India, IWC Schaffhausen, on her love for watches and how to choose them.
Best-selling author Amish Tripathi on why it is essential to stay focused and calm.
Tips to rise from the ashes of everyday disaster-
Justin McLeod, CEO of Hinge, on the benefits of online dating.
HDFC Life's Senior Executive Vice President on his passion for running marathons and his training regimen.
With the big selfie revolution, there's no option but to look your best. Here's a primer on how to ace it.
The CEO of Apollo Munich Health Insurance speaks with BT More on his love for the game of golf.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released