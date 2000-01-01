BT More features on books and movies

Satya Prabhakar
Embrace both the ups and downs

Founder and CEO of Sulekha.com Satya Prabhakar shares ten ways to stay calm, focused and in control of your work and personal life.

 
 

How you can reap benefits via Yoga

Through generations, yoga has come to the rescue with its time-tested methods. Yoga has offered solace and comfort, and a path to fitness and well-being.
"Understand your brand and stay true to it"

I try to retain my handicap: mjunction MD Viresh Oberoi

MD and CEO of mjunction, Viresh Oberoi, on managing to make time for his favourite sports-golf and squash.
Workplace rules: How to help your team perform consistently

Team work is a priority for most companies. Know the workplace rules for teams to perform consistently and deliver within the deadline.
Tips to tide over a tough situation

Focus on positivity and inner strength to tide over a tough situation.
10 tips for a fulfilling personal and work life

Stress would become a non-entity if you take life in the right perspective, says Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of the Isha Foundation.
'When travelling, I try not to lose my kids'

BBC anchor Matthew Amroliwala  gets candid on the challenges of balancing work, life and five children.
'The luxury market in India is discerning'

Karoline Huber, Brand Director for Middle East and India, IWC Schaffhausen, on her love for watches and how to choose them.
Anything that lessens stress sharpens focus: Amish Tripathi

Best-selling author Amish Tripathi on why it is essential to stay focused and calm.
How to be a man when it all goes

Tips to rise from the ashes of everyday disaster-
Hinge CEO Justin McLeod on benefits of online dating

Justin McLeod, CEO of Hinge, on the benefits of online dating.
I run to feel empowered: Sanjay Tripathy

HDFC Life's Senior Executive Vice President on his passion for running marathons and his training regimen.
How to click a selfie

With the big selfie revolution, there's no option but to look your best. Here's a primer on how to ace it.
Golf urges you to excel, says Antony Jacob

The CEO of Apollo Munich Health Insurance speaks with BT More on his love for the game of golf.
