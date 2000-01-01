BT More guide on wine and dine, food, new restaurants,
Belling the Right Flavours

Prachi Bhuchar
Belling the Right Flavours

Now chances are that when someone suggests Taco Bell for a meal, the fine dining lover in you will turn up your nose at the prospect.

 
 

Perfect Set

Chi Ni has the distinction of being ensconced in one of the prettiest properties in the city. You can't go wrong if you opt for the set lunch menu at Chi Ni.
More

Under one Roof

Number 8 is the kind of place you can happily visit with family members who never agree on where to dine as everyone will find something they like.
More

The Bao Trail

The Fatty Bao in the Capital symbolises all things fun and quirky.
More

European Rhapsody

Indigo Deli, located at the Golden Mile off Bhikaji Cama Place invites those looking for a fine meal at an elegant destination.
More

Top five wine myths debunked

More

Top of the line

Simply Sushi comprises a small island which works as an open kitchen, with comfortable stools placed along it for easy dining.
More

Restaurant review: Social in South Delhi's Defence Colony

This is not a place for dining, but the finger food and breakfast is super.
More
 
 

Summer Loving

The Fio Cookhouse at Epicuria, Nehru Place has a way of cutting the rest of crowded house. Its interiors and elegant bar make you forget about the world for a while.
More

Indian food, modern twist

More

The Raw Basics Of Power Eating

Treat your body well to get the most out of it. Healthy diet plans deconstructed for easy consumption.

More

Mexican Wave

The food festival at Eggspectation, Jaypee Vasant Continental's all-day coffee shop which is on till the 13th of Dec is proving to be popular with many in Delhi.
More

Eat well to stay in top form

Here's how you can follow a diet plan that's simple and completely balanced.
More

Dude Food

While Holy Smoke does not look impressive at first glance and is almost like a warehouse space with minimal decor, the food elevates its status.

More

Chivas Regal, The Icon, is here!

Chivas Regal, The Icon, is a rare blend of over 20 whiskeys from rare, even forgotten distilleries operated by the House of Chivas across Scotland.
More
