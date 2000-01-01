Travel guide, places to travel in India and abroad

Sangria Days in Spain

Saurav Bhanot
Barcelona isn't the only place worth visiting. There's a lot more to Spain, both famous and not-so-famous that deserves a visit.

 
 

How to travel smart & light to an important biz conference

Travelling shouldn't be a stressful experience even if you're headed to an important business conference

India is Asia's new darling: Singapore Airlines GM

David Lau, GM of Singapore Airlines, India, on luxury travel, the Indian business class traveller and why the world loves India.
Frequent Flier: Fly the Porsche incentive

Privileged Lufthansa fliers can now rent a Porsche at the Frankfurt airport and explore the city in style.
Guide to explore Dubai in just 24 hours

Open For Business

Vivanta by Taj inaugurates a new hotel in Dwarka, tailormade for the business traveller.
Frequent flier

BT More brings to you some of the coolest tips for frequent fliers.
Wheels of royalty

There's more to Rajasthan than camels and sand. Rahul Ghosh scours the cultural heartland of India for automobiles that can be traced back to the very annals of history.
A Brand New Vista

Instead of rushed flights, check into Vivanta by Taj Dwarka and get refreshed with Vistara's fly and stay package

Stay in touch when globe trotting

Tips for frequent fliers: Events in June, cruise along Nile and more

Tom Harper River Journeys' latest cruise aboard the MS Steigenberger Minerva is a 12-day long Egyptian extravaganza along the looping stretch of the Nile.
Tips for frequent fliers

Time is luxury. Heathrow's VIP service makes every moment count as it completes your immigration in a jiffy.
'What's a vacation without activity?'

Ibibo founder and CEO Ashish Kashyap shares tips on how to plan the best vacations.
Frequent flier

BT More brings you tips for frequent fliers and the latest news in travel.
World's 5 best golfing grasslands

When it comes to golf, nobody knows better than South African heavy putter Gary Player. The acclaimed professional golfer lists out his favourite greens across the globe.
