Why Teleperformance closed down its HR dept

Chitra Narayanan
Sanjay Mehta, MD of Teleperformance India, with employees in Gurgaon.

The fabric of HR needs to change, believes Sanjay Mehta, MD of Teleperformance India. This is why the Indian arm of the $3.7 billion global outsourcing firm decided to take a hard look at its people practices.

 
 

The talent is there, the capital is there, the ability to take risks is there. Perhaps what is lacking are role models of product innovators.

Careers in aerospace are mainly in the public sector, but the entry of a few private players has thrown up more opportunities.

Jobseekers are flocking to staid old public sector units, many of which now pay better than their private counterparts, and offer security as well.

Allowing employees the choice of working from home usually - but not always - benefits both the employee and the company.
 
 

How to improve your chances of getting hired after a career break.

