How EasyFinance motivated its staff

S. Ramakrishna Velamuri and Xin Fu
Valuable lessons: EasyFinance CEO Marshall Ma taking a class

Business was anaemic in the last two months of 2008, and the company failed to reach its revenue target of RMB 27-30 million for the year; instead annual income was RMB 25 million.

 
 

Mr Ji's hard climb up China's hotel pyramid

 
 

China's OCT Mami requires to balance online, offline sales

O.C.T. Mami, China's leading maternity wear brand, has to balance online and offline sales, so that they complement each other rather than compete.
