As an impact investor, the foundation catalyses market shifts through pioneering investments, which bridge gaps that have not yet been addressed by the market for a low-income population. Our objective is to create positive impact through market-sustainable models.
The 'start-up' buzzword has created a positive circle of influence in the overall ecosystem.
Talent is the scarcest resource in business and it's time to invest in the talent economy for growth. Here are four steps to reboot reactive talent agendas.
After the initial "pop", we're currently in a consolidation phase, following which - event risk notwithstanding - were likely to see a final "blow-out".
A major task in acquiring self-knowledge is to understand the relationship between who one is and how one presents oneself to the world.
It is time the government appointed a committee of experts to look into national income estimation and reform of the Central Statistical Office.
Best employers for women will strive to have 40 per cent women in the total workforce, spread across levels.
BYOD's biggest bugbear, security, can be tackled by managing identities and applications on the device. And through trust.
Today, India has more than one-fourth of all the B-schools in the world (about 4,000 out of 15,000 globally).
Do you focus too much on the task at hand and miss the helicopter view of what you do and what you want to be? Take a step back.
