COVER STORY

Sailing Through

by Anilesh S. Mahajan | Delhi
How Nishi Vasudeva steered oil behemoth HPCL through a tricky time of falling crude oil prices.

 
 

A Cut Above

The 2016 BT-PwC India list of India's Best CEOs throws up new champions.

"We want to abolish all taxes"

India's WhatsApp Moment in Reforms

Balancing it Right

It will be some time before the benefits of demonetisation to the banking industry actually show up.

Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: The boardroom coup raises more questions than it answers

Festive Boom: Buyers willing to splurge once again

Consumers are willing to splurge once again on a range of products. This is just what the doctor ordered for the Indian economy.

The First Ladies' Club

Why pumping money into PSUs is a bad idea

The China Model

India under Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is not alone in reforming its mammoth Railways.
 
 

Demonetisation of high-denomination currency has shaken up the economy

The Centre's move to demonetise high-denomination currency has shaken up the economy.

Disastrous Demonetisation

Demonetisation has created fear psychosis. And it is just the beginning

These are India's best B-schools of 2016

A Messy Breakup

The conclusions one can draw from the abrupt removal of Cyrus Mistry

How Sun's prescription affected Ranbaxy

Only a few influence what you wear, carry, or drive

Prabhu's rail reforms face extraordinary odds

Flush with Rs 23,500 cr, Ajay Piramal is making bold bets

