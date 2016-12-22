Google launches app to locate nearby toilets

In a collaboration with Modi government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Google on Thursday announced the induction of 'Google Toilet Locator' in Google maps.

"Working closely with the Ministry of Urban Development, Google is adding the location, address and opening hours of over 4,000 public restrooms to Maps, to provide information to people and help improve sanitation," a release issued by Google said.

For now, the locator will have details on just the location of toilets in NCR-Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, to be followed by other states soon.

To avail the new feature, Google Maps users on Android and iOS will need to search for 'public toilets'. They will then be shown public toilets near them, alongside the exact address and opening hours. Each public toilet listing when opened also features a star rating, helping determine whether the toilet is well reviewed by previous visitors.

"When you search for 'public toilet' on Google Maps in an area where the service is available, you ll see a list of restrooms near you, including the respective address and opening hours," Google Maps, Product Manager, Sanket Gupta said.

"For instance, if you re travelling on the national highway 8 in Gurugram, locating a public toilet can be challenging and most often the only option is going to nearby restaurants and cafes. Having this information handy can make things much easier," he added.

ALSO READ: Now, Airtel offers 3 months free data to fixed-line customers



