BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Drive
The Renault Duster gives great mileage, is comfortable and has lots of boot space. A 'compact' SUV, the Duster is the first affordable one in this category from a foreign car maker, and the first serious competition to the SUVs from Indian majors M&M and Tata Motors.
This is the first vehicle to provide doubleclutch transmission at an affordable price.
The recently concluded 11th Auto Expo showcased interesting trends.
Despite initial production problems, the BMW X1 is taking the market by storm.
German car giants at the Frankfurt Auto Show were gung-ho on India.
BMW India's Andreas Schaff faces two problems - excessive demand for his cars and excessive travel. Edited excerpts from an interview with Kushan Mitra.
Its once-prized Logan is now the Mahindra Verito, but the Renault brand will return in May with the Fluence, says Kushan Mitra.
General Motors India Managing Director Karl Slym speaks to Kushan Mitra about the carmaker's growth over the past few years and plans for 2011.
Mahindra's new utility vehicle, the XUV5OO, is great to look at and sit inside. Wish driving it felt as good.
Maruti transferred the Swift waitlist from the old product to the new.
So many brands, so little time. Ashish Chordia talks luxury cars with Kushan Mitra.
The Koenigsegg Agera costs Rs 12,50,00,000, says Kushan Mitra.
Alto is the world's largest selling hatchback, no mean feat for a car in its 10th year.
We drive the latest luxury vehicle in town.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released