Editor-in-Chief's note

Turbo-charged Journey

Aroon Purie | Delhi
India Today Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie

The issue you are reading now is special in more ways than one for us. We have just completed our 24th year of publishing the magazine and are entering our 25th year in 2016.

 
 

PM Modi and his team should not be judged in haste

With the new government now in place for the last six months, the country is impatiently waiting for the revival of the economy after several dismal years.

From the Editor-in-chief: Jan 5, 2014

A change called India

From the Editor-in-Chief: January 10, 2010

I am willing to bet that every businessman in India, irrespective of sector or size, lost something in the global financial meltdown.

From the Editor-in-Chief: January 11, 2009

 
 

Time to Gallop, Not Trot

The Big Picture

Letter from Editor-in-Chief

From the editor-in-chief: June 28, 2009

We all know how speed and connectivity are transforming the business environment. The same forces are also driving change in the need for business information.

From the Editor-in-Chief: January 13, 2008

When it came to choosing a theme for Business Today's 16th anniversary issue, it seemed appropriate to focus on leadership, specifically young leaders.
