The 'Ahmedabad Arrows' hit the mark

By Vipul Hoon & Reynold Robert | Delhi
Golfer CEOs Tee off at the LLOYD BT Pro Am in Ahmedabad.

 
 

THE PUNE PATRIOTS FLY HIGH

Top corporate honchos Tee off at the LLOYD BT PRO AM in Pune.

Business Today celebrates India's most powerful women entrepreneurs

The 30 winners were a virtual who's who in the world of business. As many as nine achievers were repeat winners, making it to our list this year too.

Calendar

International Forum on Urban Policy for Sustainable Development Goals to be held in Seoul from June 8.

Delivering Double-digit Growth

Teeing Off in Tollygunge

CEOs come together over a game of golf at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Calendar

Events to look forward to in the coming days.

Decoding the art of hiring for start-ups

Leading entrepreneurs and HR practitioners debated on how start-ups should deal with HR issues and what the freelance marketplace holds for them.

Teeing Off in the Financial Capital

Top CEOs participate in the Mumbai leg of the LLOYD-Business TodayPro-Am of Champions 2016.

A heady cocktail

 
 

IN SEARCH OF THE HURRICANES

Top Corporate honchos from Hyderabad participate in the LLOYD BT PRO AM 2017. By Vipul Hoon & Reynold Robert

Calendar

Regional Roundtable: Macroeconomic and Structural Policy Challenges on July 14 - 15, 2016 in Tokyo.

Calendar

Conference on Defence Manufacturing Technologies to be held on June 3 in Chennai

Nurturing Talent

Two power-packed panels met for a brainstorming session at the BT Knowledge Forum on HR in Pune.

Can attrition be looked at positively?

The Chennai Challenge

Corporate heads come together over golf at the Madras Gymkhana Golf Course.

Corporate honchos at LLOYD-Business Today golf event

You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

Good days will be here soon

