BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Event
Top corporate honchos Tee off at the LLOYD BT PRO AM in Pune.
The 30 winners were a virtual who's who in the world of business. As many as nine achievers were repeat winners, making it to our list this year too.
International Forum on Urban Policy for Sustainable Development Goals to be held in Seoul from June 8.
CEOs come together over a game of golf at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.
Events to look forward to in the coming days.
Leading entrepreneurs and HR practitioners debated on how start-ups should deal with HR issues and what the freelance marketplace holds for them.
Top CEOs participate in the Mumbai leg of the LLOYD-Business TodayPro-Am of Champions 2016.
Top Corporate honchos from Hyderabad participate in the LLOYD BT PRO AM 2017. By Vipul Hoon & Reynold Robert
Regional Roundtable: Macroeconomic and Structural Policy Challenges on July 14 - 15, 2016 in Tokyo.
Conference on Defence Manufacturing Technologies to be held on June 3 in Chennai
Two power-packed panels met for a brainstorming session at the BT Knowledge Forum on HR in Pune.
Corporate heads come together over golf at the Madras Gymkhana Golf Course.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released