Path to digitisation

Avneet Kaur | New Delhi
Path to digitisation

India moving towards digitisation is evident. However, constant fall in its Networked Readiness Index rank shows weakness in its potential to leverage information and communications technologies for social and economic gains.

 
 

Dabur's Cinderella Man

A two-time Best CEO winner in the FMCG category, Sunil Duggal has transformed the family-run company into a professional corporate entity.

Top 40 CEOs from the BSFI sector


The Champ

Venu Srinivasan has brought TVS Motor back in the reckoning in the Indian two-wheeler industry.

The Fighter

Sunil Mittal has fought many a battle, and emerged on top every time. He's now readying for the biggest scrap of them all.

Steady Biker

Siddhartha Lal has continued to whet the appetite of consumers for Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Growth in a Time of Protectionism

Will international business be more connected by free flow of ideas, people and trade; or will we see the drawbridges of protectionism being erected afresh?

The Acquirer

R.D. Shroff's M&A strategy has grown UPL manifold.

It's Showtime, Folks!

Punit Goenka is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Zee Entertainment becomes the largest media and entertainment company in emerging market.

Tech on Four Wheels

Here are some of the must-have accessories and tech hacks while driving on the road.

 
 

The Innovator

In the past eight years, Romesh Sobti used innovation to transform IndusInd Bank into a strong universal bank.

Top 100 CEOs

BT-PwC list of India's top 100 CEOs 2016

Rumour Has It

How social media platforms can keep fake content in check.

Rolling Wheels

Shobhana Ramachandhran has taken TVS Srichakra to the top of the list of tyre suppliers to OEMs.

Torrent's Medicine Man

Torrent Pharmaceuticals was a late entrant to the US, but Samir Mehta has led it to fast-paced growth in that market.

The Curious Entrepreneur

Ramesh Kumar Dua has taken Relaxo Footwears to great heights despite strong competition.

Powering Ahead

Torrent Power is present in power production, transmission and distribution, and is now investing in renewable energy in a big way.

Rock Solid

O.P. Puranmalka's leadership has given UltraTech cement an edge over competition.

Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
