The equity markets are likely to remain weak in the near term given the uncertain impact of demonetisation on corporate earnings.
Withdrawal of high denomination currency notes has the parallel financial system in a quandary, severely affecting lives in rural India.
Any change in the drug price control regime purely for ease of doing business can have serious ramifications.
Demonetisation has led to a Rs 2,000-crore loss for the advertising sector, but it could lead to prudent spends.
In the past seven months, the number of buyback issues has risen to a three-year high, driven by PSUs.
The US President-elect's campaign rhetoric has fathered some queasy questions.
A six-tier GST could not only thwart the government's effort to weaken the black economy, but also derail ease of doing business.
Draft regulations on insolvency processes seem to be toned down versions of the Act.
