Cloudy Outlook

By Mahesh Nayak | Delhi
The equity markets are likely to remain weak in the near term given the uncertain impact of demonetisation on corporate earnings.

 
 

Paralysed

Withdrawal of high denomination currency notes has the parallel financial system in a quandary, severely affecting lives in rural India.

Rx Online

Sale of online prescription drugs could be great news for the customer, but monitoring e-pharmacies effectively will be a challenge.

Fast Forward

Bypassing BS V emission standards to meet the stringent BS VI by 2020 will make India the best-in-class.

Right-Pricing Drugs

Any change in the drug price control regime purely for ease of doing business can have serious ramifications.

Civil nuclear agreement with Japan may open India's door to the NSG

Telangana needs more administrative efficiency to cover 31 districts

 In a little over two years since its formation, Telangana now has 31 smaller districts from the earlier 10. But it may not add to administrative efficiency.

Is IT the End?

The growth of India's famed software companies has slowed. It may be a new normal.

OPEC's diminishing influence signals low oil prices to continue

Fine Tuning

 
 

Low Decibel

Demonetisation has led to a Rs 2,000-crore loss for the advertising sector, but it could lead to prudent spends.

Share Buybacks On Rise

In the past seven months, the number of buyback issues has risen to a three-year high, driven by PSUs.

Will India be Trumped?

The US President-elect's campaign rhetoric has fathered some queasy questions.

A compliance nightmare

A six-tier GST could not only thwart the government's effort to weaken the black economy, but also derail ease of doing business.

GST: Hopes of a simpler tax regime look remote

Will FM's formula solve banks' NPAs problem?

Quality Over Quantity

The Centre's policies have made India an attractive FDI destination, but a more liberal environment would give the much-needed boost to the economy.

The Climb Down

Draft regulations on insolvency processes seem to be toned down versions of the Act.

Mumbai's development plan is skewed on several fronts

