How TOMS Shoes makes profit from a cause

Arezou Naeini, Auditee Dutt, James Angus, Sarkis Mardirossian, and Sebastian Bonfanti
A circle of happiness: Children wearing TOMS shoes at a distribution event organised by NGO Magic Bus in Jasola, Delhi

US-based TOMS Shoes gives away one shoe to a poor child for free, for every shoe it sells. This case study looks at how TOMS Shoes has made the cause contribute to its revenues.

 
 

Tesco virtually created a new market based on a country's lifestyle

South Koreans have amongst the longest working hours in the world. UK's giant retailer sought to turn this to its benefit.

Evolving marketing strategies boost Nike's brand value

Constant innovation has been the byword for Nike's success. This case study analyses the ever-evolving marketing strategies adopted by Nike to become a global brand.

How bayt.com emerged as top job portal in West Asia

Case study: Branding strategies at London Olympics

How adapting to a local market helped 7-Eleven

How Burberry capitalised on the social media

How Havaianas transformed into a premium brand

How Karuturi Global tackles its challenges

This case study, by the London School of Business, explores the problems the company faced and how it continues to tackle the challenges.
 
 

How Starbucks survived financial crisis of 2008

This case study looks at how the world's largest coffee retailer achieved this turnaround by aligning its operations with customer demands through social media.

Setting aside its global strategy helped Gillette in India

This case study looks at how Gillette innovated in India by tailoring advertising and inventing a new product development process to reflect local shaving habits.

Spotify sets a benchmark with its social media marketing

How IKEA adapted its strategies to expand in China

How Kraft Foods made Oreo a global brand

How Diageo won Kenya's price-sensitive market

How Haagen-Dazs found fans in non-dairy loving China

