LBS Case Study
US-based TOMS Shoes gives away one shoe to a poor child for free, for every shoe it sells. This case study looks at how TOMS Shoes has made the cause contribute to its revenues.
South Koreans have amongst the longest working hours in the world. UK's giant retailer sought to turn this to its benefit.
Constant innovation has been the byword for Nike's success. This case study analyses the ever-evolving marketing strategies adopted by Nike to become a global brand.
This case study, by the London School of Business, explores the problems the company faced and how it continues to tackle the challenges.
This case study looks at how the world's largest coffee retailer achieved this turnaround by aligning its operations with customer demands through social media.
This case study looks at how Gillette innovated in India by tailoring advertising and inventing a new product development process to reflect local shaving habits.
