Leadership Spotlight
Y.K. Koo, the new Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, talks to Chanchal Pal Chauhan about the initiatives that kept both its factories in Chennai up and running during the massive floods.
Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects, tells Anilesh S Mahajan why renewable energy is key to India's overall growth story.
Location and product are both equally important in luxury real estate development, says Adarsh Jatia, CEO and MD of Provenance Lands.
Globsyn Group's Founder and Executive Chairman Bikram Dasgupta shares his views on Skill India.
Harsh Chitale, CEO of Philips Lighting Solutions, South Asia, talks about his new role at the recently-joined company and the changing landscape in lighting.
Roland S Folger, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, talks to Chanchal Pal Chauhan about how he attained pole position in India's luxury car market.
The Founding MD at IndoUS Venture Partners talks about sound advice for both entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.
VG Siddhartha, Chairman, Coffee Day speaks to BT's Ajita Shashidhar on the company's growth and business plans.
News You Can Use
