Buyback Boom

By Tanvi verma | Delhi
Making the most of a share buyback offer largely dependson the winning combination of premium pricing and high acceptance ratio

 
 

Taking Stock

With interest rates on a downhill ride, it may pay to invest in high dividend paying stocks.

Tightrope Walk

Stock markets to be under pressure for a few quarters, but buy now for decent gains in the long run

Cherry Picking

Can real estate stocks yield profits? Yes, provided you bet on the less risky ones

Retail should be on revival path with the Indian economy expected to bounce back

Indian retail is set to script a turnaround after years of weak demand and sluggish growth.

On a Boil

Stocks of oil marketing companies have done exceptionally well of late. This may continue in the foreseeable future

Is it the right time to buy Gold?

The yellow metal has made an unexpected recovery as the global economy gets into more trouble. Is it the right time to buy?
