Given the low yields on gold, you stand to gain by shifting to financial assets

By Teena Jain Kaushal | Delhi
With government cracking down on the cash economy, it makes sense to invest in financial, and not physical, assets

 
 

Tightrope Walk

Stock markets to be under pressure for a few quarters, but buy now for decent gains in the long run

Expand to Grow

Why you should look beyond fixed deposits in the New Year.

Fresh Start for Realty

A slew of reform measures is not only expected to even out builder-buyer differences, but also build a better future.

Here's why gold prices could fall further in 2017

Buy the yellow metal at dips or as a long-term investment option, besides keeping a close watch on global factors.

Tech Insurance

A host of digital initiatives promise to make your life easier in 2017.

The Big Digital Push

"Customers will benefit from higher-quality offerings in under-penetrated product segments like long-term savings and annuities"

"Low Rates Bode Well for Markets"

With a stable government and overall decline in twin deficits, our macros have shown strong improvement.

Be Fraud Safe

We tell you ways to protect yourself from debit card frauds

Take Your Pick

 We tell you where these investments are headed in the next Samvat and what are the possible avenues that you can look at for growing your money.

 
 

7 key factors that will influence the market in 2017

"It is impossible to predict markets but foundation has been laid for strong corporate profitability"

What to Expect From the Bond Market in 2017

"In the near term, it is likely that rates and bond yields will remain low"

Realty On Track

"There might be liquidity concerns in the near term, but the long-term outlook for realty is positive"

Gold Outlook 2017

"There are a lot of factors that will help predict the likely price trajectory of gold in 2017. Here's the lowdown"

Health Insurance 2.0

"Insurers are trying to reduce the gap between the medical spends in the country and what is covered under health insurance"

Playing The Stock Game

Experts say we are in the early stages of a bull run. We tell you how you can make the most of it.

"Local Triggers to Drive Indian Markets"

While valuations appear stretched in some stocks and sectors, investors should have a longer time horizon.

Cash on a platter

Lenders are queuing up to disburse instant credit - through ATMs, apps and online services. Here's what you can expect.

Should You Invest in Tier-II NPS?

Tax rules negate whatever advantages NPS has over mutual funds.

