Banking Policy Latest News Impact - Money Today

Tech Insurance

By Teena Jain Kaushal | Delhi
A host of digital initiatives promise to make your life easier in 2017.

 
 

Be Fraud Safe

We tell you ways to protect yourself from debit card frauds

Don't Show Me the Money

With disruptive innovations transforming the digital payments space, India is slowly moving towards a cashless economy.

UPI: The new way of transferring money

Banks are expected to roll out the UPI-enabled services in two months, and are currently running pilot apps

Business Today-Money Today Financial Awards: India's Best Banks

Fix Your Credit Score

Here's how you can address the discrepancies in your credit report and make yourself credit-worthy.
Reducing the tax burden

We bring a few effective tax-saving strategies as the year draws to a close.
Joint home loans: Double benefits

You can opt for a bigger house as well as claim tax benefits under two different sections of the Income Tax Act.
Cash on a platter

Lenders are queuing up to disburse instant credit - through ATMs, apps and online services. Here's what you can expect.

Things To Learn About Education Loan

MCLR: Deep impact

The new method of calculating interest rates will bring down your home loan rates
The EMI trap

Buying something on instalments may appeal to your lifestyle needs, but it may lead you to a debt trap that could potentially ruin you.
What banks look at before approving a home loan?

Approval or rejection of your loan application depends on various factors ranging from reputation of the builder to your relationship with the bank
How to fix your credit score?

Most people realise the need to have a good credit score at the time of applying for a loan or a credit card or opening a bank account.
Why it's the right time to invest in income funds

Long-term debt funds tend to benefit during rate cuts as bond prices appreciate when interest rates fall.
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
