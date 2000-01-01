Mutual funds, stock markets, equities, Money Today
How to benefit from balanced funds?

Tanvi Varma | Delhi
The Right Balance

Balanced funds have done exceptionally well over the years. Here's how you can benefit from them

 
 

Five advantages of investing through systematic investment plans

We bring you five advantages of investing through systematic investment plans.

Debt funds: Better alternative to FDs?

Debt mutual funds could give you better returns compared to bank fixed deposits as India heads for a low interest rate regime. But be informed.

Should you invest in small and mid cap funds?

Mid-cap and small-cap funds do well in spite of a fall in benchmark indices. This may continue for some more time.

Business Today-Money Today Financial Awards: India's Best Fund Houses

Mutual funds act as a bridge between investors and markets. We honour fund houses that perform the best over the last one and three years
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
