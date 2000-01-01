Real Estate Housing Investment Trends - Money Today
Fresh Start for Realty

By Teena Jain Kaushal | Delhi
Fresh Start for Realty

A slew of reform measures is not only expected to even out builder-buyer differences, but also build a better future.

 
 

Speed Up The Sale

A handy guide to ensure that the sale of your property does not become a long-drawn process.

How to register your property?

Getting possession of a property is great, but you will not own it as long as you do not register it in your name.

Things to Look For While Buying Property

We bring you a list of checks you must do before zeroing in on a property, whether online or offline.

Buying property in 2016

For end-users it is certainly the right time. But, before you take the plunge, don't forget to bargain for your dream home
Should you buy home via real estate websites?

Realty portals are a good help in locating a property but are not of much use in checking sellers' credibility.
Tips to check if a builder can be trusted or not

While builders give a whole long list of reasons for these delays, in the end the burden is borne by buyers. So, it's up to them to do due diligence before buying.
Land or Apartment: What's the Wiser Choice?

While buying a plot of land gives you a bigger sense of ownership, an apartment offers greater security. Read on to know what's best for you.

Prime Concerns of Second Hand Deals

If you are considering buying a property from the secondary market you can steal a great deal, but be wary of sales hounds.

Tax benefits you should know before taking a home loan

Know the rules governing tax benefits of a home loan to make the most of this sop.
10 things you must check before buying property

Buying a house is one of your biggest investments. Do a thorough check before going ahead. Here are the 10 things you must check before buying property.
Be cautious of real estate discount schemes

Calculate the discount as a percentage of the cost. Only if the discount is significant should you go for it.
