News Maker

'Our aim is to help farmers, create jobs'

Sarika Malhotra
HARSIMRAT KAUR BADAL, Union Minister of Food Processing

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing, tells Business Today how the Mega Food Park Scheme will be central to Make in India.

 
 

Debate: Can Nestle bounce back post Maggi crisis?

Business Today asked Santosh Desai and Prakash Bagri to study the Nestle India's case.

How the Modi government fared in the last one year

The country's economy has acquired a new sheen since Modi became Prime Minister and installed Arun Jaitley in the finance ministry.

Net neutrality fight comes out in the open

My remit is beyond just monetary policy: Raghuram Rajan

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan talks about monetary policy, Indian economy, inflation and more.

Akshay Kumar

Is Akshay Kumar the new king of Bollywood? Die hard Shah Rukh Khan fans may cringe at the suggestion, but it’s not as blasphemous as it sounds.

Jagmohan Dalmiya

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Bill Gates

Anbumani Ramadoss

Over the last four years, Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, a qualified medical doctor, has been in the news for reasons more wrong than right.
 
 

Debate: Is GST a game spoiler or game changer?

Member of Parliament M. Veerappa Moily and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan debate on the much-awaited tax reform - Goods and Services Tax.

Debate: Should the Rupee be fully convertible?

Grant Thornton India partner Harish H.V. and Macquarie Capital India MD Gaurav Gupta debate on the proposal.

Are telecom cos hurting consumer interest?

Vodafone India's P Balaji and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar debate on Net Neutrality.

D. Subbarao, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Abhinav Bindra

Cash rewards are pouring in from everywhere for India's new shooting champion Abhinav Bindra, who struck gold for the country at the Beijing Olympics.

Wilbur L. Ross Jr.

Anil Agarwal

From metal scrap seller to “Metal King”, Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman of the London stock market-listed Vedanta Resources, has come a long way.

Billy Bowden

Shah Rukh Khan

