News Maker
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing, tells Business Today how the Mega Food Park Scheme will be central to Make in India.
Business Today asked Santosh Desai and Prakash Bagri to study the Nestle India's case.
The country's economy has acquired a new sheen since Modi became Prime Minister and installed Arun Jaitley in the finance ministry.
In an exclusive interview with Business Today, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan talks about monetary policy, Indian economy, inflation and more.
Is Akshay Kumar the new king of Bollywood? Die hard Shah Rukh Khan fans may cringe at the suggestion, but it’s not as blasphemous as it sounds.
Over the last four years, Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, a qualified medical doctor, has been in the news for reasons more wrong than right.
Member of Parliament M. Veerappa Moily and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan debate on the much-awaited tax reform - Goods and Services Tax.
Grant Thornton India partner Harish H.V. and Macquarie Capital India MD Gaurav Gupta debate on the proposal.
Vodafone India's P Balaji and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar debate on Net Neutrality.
Cash rewards are pouring in from everywhere for India's new shooting champion Abhinav Bindra, who struck gold for the country at the Beijing Olympics.
From metal scrap seller to “Metal King”, Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman of the London stock market-listed Vedanta Resources, has come a long way.
News You Can Use
