Reporter's Diary

Is the Amma Unavagam project in Tamil Nadu sustainable?

N Madhavan
Mother Of All Populist Schemes

The Amma Unavagam project in Tamil Nadu is said to have been a key factor behind the stunning success of Jayalalithaa's AIADMK in the recent Lok Sabha polls. But is it sustainable?

 
 

Literature fests boom rests on shaky foundation

The success of the Jaipur Literature Festival has spawned a host of similar efforts. But the boom rests on shaky foundations.

Of models and auto expos

Unisex salon chains on the rise in India

Suddenly, unisex salons are everywhere.

Indians spending more on imported spirits

Indians are spending more and more on imported spirits as they acquire a taste of the world.

Its raining money in Punjab film industry

The backdrop of many successful Hindi films, Punjab takes centrestage with its own string of hits.

Harley-Davidson: The heavy metal thunder

Few brands can convey Americanness quite like Harley-Davidson, which was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the early 20th century.

Indian horse racing needs a dose of reform

Maradona does a Hand of God again!

Story behind Natural Ice Creams

 
 

What drives youngsters to invest in art

The big fat Indian wedding business

Indians spend $25 billion a year on weddings. Planners, chocolatiers and even software makers are gatecrashing the party.

Romancing the Stone

The Jaipur auction ensures this global polishing centre gets a regular supply of emeralds.

1st Indian Grand Prix was a wealth show

It was glitz, glamour and the small matter of 24 racing cars.

Net-Working out

High prices hit Bengali taste buds

High prices of Hilsa this year break the hearts of Bengalis.

Boeing Dreamliner: Worth the wait

Reporter's Diary: Seattle stays under Microsoft's spell

Unquiet flows the Congo

Kushan Mitra makes a new entry in his bucket list and ticks it off immediately. A boat ride on the Congo River.
