Business Today Latest News Science Cool Start-ups
Home
Science

Google Maps now lets you 'locate toilets'

BT Online,PTI | New Delhi
Government launches app to locate nearby toilet

The app also has an additional features such as cleanliness ratings, whether the toilet is of western or Indian style, or if it is free or paid.

 
 

Recharge AMPY charger through body motion

Using the AMPY alongside a half-hour run, for example, may provide three hours of smartphone recharge.

VENTiT: Boxes that allow warm but not soggy pizzas

Iceotope: Dunking server blades in liquid to keep them cool

 
 

Foldscope: An origami microscope made of paper

Called Foldscope, the microscope can be cut out of paper and fitted together with small lenses, batteries and an LED to a make bookmark-sized microscope.

LiquiGlide: A coating to help that ketchup slide out

Gecko Biomedical's adhesive performs in the heart's lub-dub

Advertisement
Union Budget 2016-17
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More