Accenture Programmed To Deliver

By E. Kumar Sharma | Delhi
Pande, Managing Director, HR, Accenture India knows that he has struck the right chord with the employees.

 
 

Gadgets that are affecting your lives

Wearable gadgets such as smartwatches, glasses, bracelets, shoes, socks, etc., have moved from the realms of fantasy novels and sci-fi movies to our everyday lives.

For service robots, sky is the limit

Artificial Intelligence drives computers to the edge of human thought

Symphony has scripted a dream turnaround

Chinese demand drives growth at Everest Flavours

Everest Flavours exports 95-99% of its products, with demand from China - driven by the country's focus on food crops since 2008 - acting as a driving force.

Control Print aims to garner 25% mkt in 5 years

Forace drives revenue growth via innovations

NFPIL plans to become a billion-dollar co by 2020

Nitin Fire Protection Industries plans to achieve the target by growing organically and also by acquiring companies in the Gulf, Europe and Africa.

Jullundur Motor's growth has defied the slowdown

 
 

Wearables are moving from niche to mainstream

Why civilian use of UAVs is prohibited in India

India's best SMEs: Braving the Odds

Small businesses rise up to the challenges of stiffening competition, increasing costs and slowing export markets.

San Engineering has adapted to tough time

Newgen Software enables people work together

Around 70 per cent of its revenues come from outside India, the US topping the list of foreign clients with 29 per cent, followed by West Asia at 28 per cent.

Shifting to a new city? Call PM Relocations

Health Care's Hidden Jewel: HSCC

State-run HSCC has managed to successfully crack a sector primarily dominated by private players.

How Cravatex turned into a Rs 100 crore company

Cochin Airport has raised the bar for others

Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
