BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
SPECIAL
Pande, Managing Director, HR, Accenture India knows that he has struck the right chord with the employees.
Wearable gadgets such as smartwatches, glasses, bracelets, shoes, socks, etc., have moved from the realms of fantasy novels and sci-fi movies to our everyday lives.
Everest Flavours exports 95-99% of its products, with demand from China - driven by the country's focus on food crops since 2008 - acting as a driving force.
Nitin Fire Protection Industries plans to achieve the target by growing organically and also by acquiring companies in the Gulf, Europe and Africa.
Small businesses rise up to the challenges of stiffening competition, increasing costs and slowing export markets.
Around 70 per cent of its revenues come from outside India, the US topping the list of foreign clients with 29 per cent, followed by West Asia at 28 per cent.
State-run HSCC has managed to successfully crack a sector primarily dominated by private players.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released