Back with a Bang

Nidhi Singal | New Delhi
BlackBerry brings the DTEK 50, a sleek new mid-segment smartphone that runs on Android.

 
 

Path to digitisation

Tech on Four Wheels

Here are some of the must-have accessories and tech hacks while driving on the road.

Rebooting the PC

As PC shipments plummet, manufacturers are introducing upgrades, new form factors, and enhancing the user experience to lure consumers.

Zooming Ahead

Asus Zenfone Zoom may be the only smartphone in the market with a 3x optical zoom that is worth buying.

BlackBerry adopting Android for its hardware

The first-ever Android-run BlackBerry, the PRiv, comes with the legendary BlackBerry features the company is known for, but is priced too high.

DJI's action camera OSMO is best for 4k videos

The highlight of the OSMO is its motorised gimbal functionality. The gimbal is locked in three different places to prevent it from unexpected damages.

Magic Realism

Virtual Reality has existed for decades, but there's a new sense of enthusiasm among tech giants promising a veritable new world.

Is Apple eyeing enterprise market with iPad Pro?

The Apple iPad Pro, with its optional accessories such as the Pencil and smart keyboard, looks promising.

Refurbished gadgets are a rage in the market

Refurbished gadgets, which have caught the fancy of the Indian consumer, come at a considerable discount. Here's a sneak peak.
 
 

Rumour Has It

How social media platforms can keep fake content in check.

Blurry Good

Honor 8, the new smartphone from Huawei, packs in a solid dual-lens camera, and multitasks with ease.

And the winner is...

iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL

Must-have gadgets to help a CEO perform better

Action cameras are becoming a craze for sports enthusiasts

The latest GoPro Hero 4 Black captures 4k videos and has the capability to record high-quality, slow motion video.

Diwali sale: How to make your online shopping fun

Several new gadgets are lined up for launches in the coming months

Several new gadgets, including Apple iPhones, are lined up for launches in the coming months.

Asus ZenFone 2 Laser is an impressive device

The highlight of the ZenFone 2 Laser is its 13 MP camera with laser auto focus and dual LED flash.

Review: Motorola's Moto G (3rd generation) is about user experience

Motorola's Moto G (3rd generation) isn't about specifications but the user experience.
