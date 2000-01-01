Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
Technology
Product Reviews

Moto E (2nd gen) is cheap, but not the best

Nidhi Singal
Moto E (2nd gen) is cheap, but not the best

The second-generation Moto E justifies its price tag, but it isn't the best smartphone under Rs 10,000.

 
 

Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro is a user's delight

Lenovo's new flagship ultrabook comes with a breakthough design and impossibly-thin dimensions. The convertible-hybrid laptop is also a user's delight.
More

Fresh Apples

Apple gives the iPod range a makeover and an intriguing possibility emerges.
More
 
 

Smartphone review: Micromax Yu Yureka

Micromax is the latest entrant in the "exclusively available online" smartphone space with its new range of smartphones, YU, in partnership with Cyanogen.
More

Review and technology

An ultra-light laptop with heavy-duty performance and an iPad competitor.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More