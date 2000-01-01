Business Today magazine,focus,magazine stories
Home
The Buzz

Clean Power

Avneet Kaur | New Delhi
Clean Power

It has been close to 10 years since India started taking renewable energy seriously. Here is what it has achieved

 
 

The Pending Homework

India has jumped 30 positions to reach the 100th spot in the World Bank's annual Ease of Doing Business ranking of 190 nations.

A Thin Silver Lining

Bonded With the Best

Bonds worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore are being issued to recapitalise public sector banks.

The Googl(e)y

Uncertainty over taxation of income from digital businesses of multinational companies is back in headlines.

Lower Taxes Ahead

No Shortcuts!

How not to increase followers on social media

A Lot on the Plate

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, or FSSAI, has launched a portal for effective and transparent implementation of food laws.

There is Still Hope For The Commuter

Smaller cities and radial roads could bring people closer.

Telecom Crunch

 
 

Shellshocked

Criticism over demonetisation appears to have put the government in an overdrive.

In Critical Care

While the government is egging on multinational medical device manufacturers to make in India, domestic manufacturers say they are a neglected lot.

Farm Subsidies or Peace?

Payment Blues

A flawed telecom story is unfolding at the Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Communications.

Global Business

21st Century Fox is holding talks to sell most of the company to Walt Disney Co.

Playing It Safe

Private sector banks report higher bad assets due to regulatory diktat

Future hazy

This year, Indias largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, is the second best performing stock among automobile companies in the world.

GoodWorkLabs: Making Great Strides

With an emphasis on design thinking, the IT products start-up has quickly built an impressive clientele.

Making New Friends

As Cuba opens up to the world, especially US, India also sees business opportunities.
Advertisement