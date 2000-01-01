BT SPECIALS
India has been making a concerted effort to spread its influence across Asia, both to its east and west, countering China at every step.
NBFCs see the next round of growth coming from rural markets as consumers latch on to financing schemes to buy consumer durables.
Gear up for massive changes in the way you access financial services.
"My ability to face and learn from failure and move on has helped me a great deal in being successful"
As digital entertainment platforms in India proliferate, consolidation is on the cards.
Current surveys provide a broad employment scenario but miss out on insights required for inclusive policymaking.
Banks are allowing developers, technology companies and fintech players to plug into their core banking systems to offer new products and services.
India's automakers will have to make a lot of effort to survive the coming electric vehicle revolution.
Payments and small finance banks are carving out differentiated strategies for reaching out to the financially underserved.
Will CEO Satya Nadella's game plan work?
Heavy debt fails to deter JSW Group from plans to take over sick assets, large expansions and foray into electric car and paint businesses.
Chris Anderson is perennially in search of innovative ways to inspire mankind through the TED platform.
