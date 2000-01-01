Business Today magazine,magazine,stories
The Hub

The Hunt Begins

Anand Adhikari | Delhi
Armed with war chests, global distressed funds are eyeing troubled assets in India.

 
 

"Firms that can re-invent themselves are not constrained by demand"

The Great Indian Outreach

India has been making a concerted effort to spread its influence across Asia, both to its east and west, countering China at every step.

The Rural Rush

NBFCs see the next round of growth coming from rural markets as consumers latch on to financing schemes to buy consumer durables.

A Tech-tonic Shift

Gear up for massive changes in the way you access financial services.

"My ability to face and learn from failure and move on has helped me a great deal in being successful"

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon, tells P.B. Jayakumar about the key lessons she has learnt in business life.

"I will not rest until Levi's is back to its glory days"

OTT: Race For Eyeballs

As digital entertainment platforms in India proliferate, consolidation is on the cards.

Devil Is In The Details

Current surveys provide a broad employment scenario but miss out on insights required for inclusive policymaking.

Power Of Two

Banks are allowing developers, technology companies and fintech players to plug into their core banking systems to offer new products and services.

 
 

Gearing Up For An Electric Future

India's automakers will have to make a lot of effort to survive the coming electric vehicle revolution.

Gaining Size

Indian mutual funds have seen a rapid growth in assets, but challenges remain.

Aiming for Mass

Payments and small finance banks are carving out differentiated strategies for reaching out to the financially underserved.

Rebooting Microsoft

Will CEO Satya Nadella's game plan work?

Jindal's Mega Play

Heavy debt fails to deter JSW Group from plans to take over sick assets, large expansions and foray into electric car and paint businesses.

Know Your Health

Art Of Pricing Insurance IPOs

The current valuations may not be a good proxy for the future

Idea Seller

Chris Anderson is perennially in search of innovative ways to inspire mankind through the TED platform.

