BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Travel Sector
Tourism in India accounts for 10 per cent of GDP. It's also the third-largest foreign exchange earner. Still, the country's share of international tourism has much scope for improvement.
A boutique hotel chain promises a fine blend of extravagance and out-of-the-box experiences.
Several changes are shaking up the structure of the travel sector.
The possibilities and scope for the application of machine learning in travel are endless
Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is looking to conquer new frontiers after the acquisition by the Louvre Group.
International hotel chains are using a multibrand and asset-light strategy to grow faster.
- Biocon stock rises over 4% on inspection closure report from USFDA
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- Delhi Metro Magenta Line's Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden corridor gets clearance
- Government seeks Rs 13,000 crore surplus from RBI, says Subhash Chandra Garg
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may launch soon, spotted on a Chinese retail website with 18:9 screen
- Want to read deleted messages on WhatsApp? Loophole discovered to access deleted texts
- OnePlus 5T launch: All you need to know about the latest and greatest from OnePlus
- Apple regains wearable market leadership in Q3 2017, says Canalys
- The changing world of verified Twitter accounts