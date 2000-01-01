Business Today magazine,magazine stories,travel stories
Travel Sector

A Thriving Industry But..

Avneet Kaur | New Delhi
Tourism in India accounts for 10 per cent of GDP. It's also the third-largest foreign exchange earner. Still, the country's share of international tourism has much scope for improvement.

 
 

Uber Luxury

A boutique hotel chain promises a fine blend of extravagance and out-of-the-box experiences.

The Disruption

Several changes are shaking up the structure of the travel sector.

The Future of Travel

The possibilities and scope for the application of machine learning in travel are endless

 
 

The European Touch

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is looking to conquer new frontiers after the acquisition by the Louvre Group.

Different Strokes

International hotel chains are using a multibrand and asset-light strategy to grow faster.

