Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
TRENDS

Stretched

Research by: Niti Kiran and Graphic by: Safia Zahid

The global economy has been facing headwinds over the past few years.

 
 

Social apps are motivating people to get fit

A recent study from the University of Pennsylvania suggests that health buddies on fitness-focused social networks and apps may help in finding a fitness partner.

Non-verbal messages may define social networks

Velfie trend is not a fad but it could be the next big thing

Dubsmash's $5.5 million funding shows that the Velfie trend is not a fad but something brands need to get on to.

The swank digital hangouts for millionaires

While the plebs throng Facebook, the rich have their own exclusive networking clubs on the Internet for which entry is by invitation.

Google is now finally backtracking from Google+

Mobile users move from gaming to utility apps

Indians are increasingly using apps for shopping, reading and photo editing, and this trend has deep implications for advertisers.

HR practices taking a leap on social media

Gurgaon-based ad agency's staffers post selfies on Twitter every  morning with the hashtag #PresentSir to mark attendance.

What is leading to the death of 3G in India?

Some social networks will pay users for posts

 
 

Facebook, Twitter to take shopping experience to the next level

The growing trend of encrypted social media

Data is gold for digital thieves and hackers. Which is why all information, be it sensitive messages or inane chatter on social media, is encrypted.

Food-based social networks are trending

Allrecipes.com, a Seattle-based website where people submit and find recipes, boasts of 1.3 billion annuals visits with a presence in 24 countries (including India).

Debate: Is it time to bid adieu to the Bell Curve?

The bell curve demands organisations to classify employees under three categories: high, average and low performers.

Social networks will play key role in our finances

Apple Music launch has changed tempo for streaming services

Already reports are filtering in of users ditching Spotify and SoundCloud to try out Apple Music.

Debate: Should Indian ad agencies go to Cannes?

How venture debt is coming to the rescue of start-ups

Publishers discover perks of pre-order marketing

It's amazing what a bit of clever marketing can do. It can put books that are not yet released right on top of the bestseller charts.
Advertisement
Union Budget 2016-17
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More