Railway services must be paid for, says Arun Jaitley

PTI | New Delhi
Weeks before he presents India's first combined general and railway budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said rail commuters must pay for the service they receive even as he made a strong case for outsourcing of non-core functions like hospitality services.

 
 

FM Jaitley bats for outsourcing of railways' non-core functions

