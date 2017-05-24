CBSE board class 12th results unlikely to be declared today

CBSE class 12th results are unlikely to be declared today due to the Delhi High Court order on marks moderation, though there is no official confirmation on the same.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not to scrap the marks moderation or grace marks policy this year.

With this order, it may be understood that the CBSE may defer the declaration of results as the marks have been awarded without implementing moderation policy and they have to be re-accumulated after the court order.

Earlier, many reports claimed that the results will be declared on May 24 or May 25.

Now, the board has not issued any date of the release of results on its official website. When declared, the results will be available at www.cbse.nic.in and cbse.examresults.net.

The CBSE board exams were delayed a bit due to the assembly polls held earlier this year.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams.

As reported by CNN-News18, the CBSE schools association head in Karnataka, M Srinivasan said that the results are unlikely to be declared on Wednesday as the results have been tabulated without moderation and would have to be re-tabulated after the court order.

According to the official circular, a student must get 33 marks out of 100 marks to pass the examination. Of 100 marks, 50 marks will be for board exams and remaining 50 for internal assessment/practical. A student must get 33 marks on both board exams and practical exam to pass the subject.

On Tuesday, in a major relief to students who have just taken Class 12 examinations, the Delhi High Court directed the CBSE to follow its 'moderation policy' of giving grace marks to students for difficult questions.

The court asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh passed the interim order on a PIL filed by a parent and a lawyer contending that the policy should not be done away with this year, as decided by some states, since it would affect the students of Class 12, particularly those who have applied for admissions abroad.

The petition had said that the policy was changed by way of a notification by CBSE after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.

Yesterday, the high court had termed as "unfair and irresponsible" the CBSE's decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions and had asked why it cannot be implemented from next year.

The decision of the CBSE, which would come into effect from this year, "would have a drastic effect on the students," the court had said.

It had also asked the Board why it cannot implement the change in policy from next year as the results of the 2016-17 exams are expected to be announced in a few days.