CBSE Class 10th 2017 results likely to be declared soon: Check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in for updates

Class 10th board examination results are likely to be declared soon on Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, according to media reports.

The board may announce the results on June 1 or June 2, according to reports.



This year, over 27, 65,993 students appeared for both CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams 2017.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 on 28th May. Last year, 14,99,262 students appeared for CBSE class 10th examination for the session 2015-16 of of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.

Here's how you can check your grades:

Students can visit the following websites: cbse.nic.in; cbseresults.nic.in; results.nic.in

Students can click 'CBSE 10 Board Results 2017' section on the CBSE website

Students will have to enter their roll number or date of birth or school code

Students will have to press submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Students can take a print out of the result

