CBSE Class 10th 2017 results likely to be declared on June 3: Check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in for updates

Class 10th board examination results will most likely be declared tomorrow on Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, according to media reports.

However, there is no official confirmation by the CBSE regarding the same on its website.

This year, a total of 10, 98,420 candidates appeared for the Class 12 exam at 3,503 centres, while 16, 67,573 students sat for the class 10 board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 on May 28. Last year, 14,99,262 students appeared for CBSE class 10th examination for the session 2015-16 of of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.

This year, there was a delay in conducting of the board examination due to state assembly elections in Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as teachers had to fulfil their poll duties.

CBSE conducted the class 10th exams from March 9 to April 10, while class 12th board exams were held from March 9 to April 29.

Here's how you can check your grades:



Students can visit the following websites: cbse.nic.in; cbseresults.nic.in; results.nic.in

Students can click 'CBSE 10 Board Results 2017' section on the CBSE website

Students will have to enter their roll number or date of birth or school code

Students will have to press submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Students can take a print out of the result