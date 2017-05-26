CBSE Class 12 results likely to be declared on Saturday evening

CBSE class 12 results are most likely to be out by tomorrow evening after the government refused to move to Supreme court against the Delhi High Court's order. On Tuesday, Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Secondary Education not to scrap the marks moderation policy for this year. According to reports, results were supposed to get declared on Wednesday but got delayed after the high court's order as the board had already calculated the marks of the students under a new system and going back to the marks moderation policy would mean reassessment of the papers. This could take a lot of time.

According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Class 12 examination results by Saturday evening. The board could announce the date of the result on its website on Friday evening.

ALSO READ: CBSE board class 12th results unlikely to be declared today

In order to take a legal opinion in this matter, CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi recently met Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain to seek a legal opinion on the Delhi High Court report.

However, on Wednesday, a high-level meeting was held by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar which was attended by CBSE board officials.

This comes after the HRD ministry directed the CBSE to release the results on time. "CBSE result will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about court's order, justice will be done for all," HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar said. According to reports, board officials said that they are making all efforts to release the results by the weekend.



ALSO READ: CBSE results delayed: What is marks moderation policy? Could there be further delay?

Under the marks moderation policy, a teacher can artificially increase marks or grades of the students in the board exams making it difficult to identify between the good and average performers.

The court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the earlier policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year. The court stated that the "Rules cannot be changed after the game has begun". The high court also had termed the CBSE's decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' as "unfair and irresponsible".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh passed the interim order on a PIL filed by a parent and a lawyer contending that the policy should not be done away with this year, as decided by some states, since it would affect the students of Class 12, particularly those who have applied for admissions abroad.

This year, over 27 Lakh candidates appeared for both class 10 and class 12 board examination 2017 at various test centres across the country.

Also watch:



