NEET 2017 results declared, check on cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in

The CBSE on Friday morning declared the result of NEET 2017 at cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. The exam was held on May 7.

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on June 8 but got delayed after the Madras High Court stayed the declaration on a plea alleging lack of uniformity in question paper.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court set aside the order and directed CBSE to declare the results by June 26.

Around 11,38,890 students are said to be registered for this exam, including 1522 NRIs, 480 OCIs, 70 PIOs and 613 foreigners. It was conducted in 10 languages at 1,921 exam centres in 103 cities.

The NEET common entrance examination was initiated in 2013 to replace multiple entrance exams for admissions to undergraduate medical exams such as MBBS and BDS.



Here is how results can be checked:

Go to the websites cbseresults.nic.in or results.gov.in

Click on CBSE NEET Result 2017. You will be directed to another page.

Enter information such as application number, roll number and date of birth.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

You can also save a copy and take a printout for future reference.