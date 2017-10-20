Job alert! RBI issues notification for Assistant Recruitment Examination 2017; 623 vacancies in waiting

If you are keen to work with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), you must check out this space. On Wednesday, the central bank issued a notification for its Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2017. There are approximately 623 vacancies and you can apply online till Nov 10, 2017.

You should have passed at least a bachelor degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate from a recognized university or Institute. Also you need to have knowledge of word processing. Know more details here:

What's the pay scale?

An Assistant will draw a basic salary of Rs 14,650 per month and other allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, TA as admissible from time to time .At present, initial monthly gross emoluments for Assistants is approximately Rs 32,528 per month.

What's the age criterion?

Age of the applicant should be between 20 to 28 years, i.e. they must have been born between 02 October 1989 and 01 October 1997 for RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria. Moreover upper age limit is relaxed for the reservation categories; SC/ST by 5 years, OBC by 3 years, Persons with Disabilities (PWD GEN) by 10 years, PWD (OBC) by 13 years, PWD (SC/ST) by 15 years respectively.

There is age relaxation for the ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered by them in Armed Forces plus an additional period of 3 years subject to maximum of 50 years. Widows, divorcees or women judicially separated who are not re-married have been given an upper age relaxation by 10 years; Candidates domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 1 January 1980 to 31 December 1989 by 5 years while candidates having work experience in RBI have age relaxation to the extent of number of years of such experience (subject to a maximum of 3 years).

What's the fee?

There are examination fee and intimation charges to appear in the examination. For the General and OBC candidates, the application fees is Rs 450, while for the SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-servicemen candidates, the fees is Rs 50. You can pay through credit card, debit card, net banking and other online modes of payment.

Selection Process for RBI Assistant 2017:

A candidate has to go through three exams: Preliminary, Main and Language proficiency test

Preliminary examination: A qualifying exam would contain 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Time duration of test would be 60 minutes. The test will have questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude..

Main examination: It comprises of 200 questions of one mark each to be completed in 2 hours and have would have questions from Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge.

Language Proficiency Test (LPT): The candidates qualifying the main will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT).

Centre of examination:

The exam would be conducted in a number of cities. You can find the list in the Annexure III in the notification issued by RBI. Also, the candidates would be informed of the same on the email id or mobile number.

Important dates to remember for RBI Assistant Exam 2017:

Starting of online application & fee payment - 18 October, 2017.

Last date to apply online & pay fee - 10 November, 2017.

Preliminary exam Admit card - First week of November, 2017.

Preliminary exam tentative dates - 27 & 28 November, 2017.

Preliminary exam results - December 2017.

Mains exam Admit card - First week of December.

Mains exam tentative date - 20 December, 2017.

Mains exam results - February 2018.