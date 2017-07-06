Telangana SSC Class 10 supplementary exam result declared; check bse.telangana.gov.in

The Class 10 students of Telangana State Board of Secondary Examination (TSBSE), also known as SSC Board, who had taken the supplementary exams got to know how they performed after the results were announced earlier today.

The Class 10 TBSE results was declared at the board official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Students were able to check their marks on bse.telangana.gov.in from 4 p.m onward today. Joint Secretary, School Education T. Vijaya Kumar, the Joint Secretary, School Education released the results at the directorate of school education, Telangana.

Here's how SSC Board Class 10 students can check their results:

Log in to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on 'S.S.C.A.S.E June 2017 Results New'

A new page will open

Type the roll number and click submit

Result will show on the screen

Students can take a printout for future reference

A total of 28,395 students had taken the supplementary exams. The examination was held on June 5. Students who fail in subject or two take the supplementary exams. The exam had ended on June 19.