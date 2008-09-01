Entrepreneurship News, Entrepreneurship News in India, business activities, entrepreneurship
Most young Indian employees aspire to be entrepreneurs: Survey

Devika Singh | New Delhi
The 'Future of Work' survey was conducted globally by GoDaddy to get insight on entrepreneurial intent, attitudes and outlook when considering starting or running a small business.

 
 

Why it makes sense to start your career with start ups

Factors that will get you into the best B-school

Most Indians lured by 'good prospects' of entrepreneurship

States such as Kerala, Punjab and Uttarakhand were found to be with most positive attitude towards entrepreneurship, an Amway India Entrepreneurship Report 2015 said.
Government to allow free play for start-ups

The government plans to exempt start-ups from various rules and regulations till they achieve a particular turnover in order to give a fillip to the sunrise sector.
Young start-ups are going global from day 1 now

The game has changed for the generation Y entrepreneur. He now thinks of a global product rather than making one only for India.
LimeRoad is a strong candidate for long haul

LimeRoad works on a simple premise. It allows you to create your own look - on a virtual scrapbook - using products from 1,500 small vendors on its site.
Toppr.Com eyes 5 million user base by 2017

Why Mark Zuckerberg invested in Bengaluru-based Byju's

India Biz Forum: What entrepreneurs say about Disruptive Innovation

Disruptive Innovation could really be a short hand for the way Indian companies have always had to operate. Many of the big companies were born in tricky times.
How women entrepreneurs making mark in start-up ecosystem

Nidhi Agarwal, founder of women's clothes and accessories brand Kaaryah, believes woman consumers in India are far underserved.
How 6th grade fail PC Mustafa built his Rs 62-cr company

PC Mustafa says the company has been profitable from day one and the amount of batter it sells in one day can make a million idlis.
MySmartPrice helps you compare 100 categories

Junotele is making micro payments easier

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 cr for 7th year

Ambani, the richest Indian, has kept salary, perquisites and allowances and commission at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, foregoing almost Rs 24 crore per annum.
