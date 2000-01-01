BT SPECIALS
Leadership
Tata Sons has appointed Ishaat Hussain as the Chairman of the group's hugely successful IT firm TCS in place of Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted last month.
Bill Gates has revealed how he used to keep tabs on his employees by memorising all of their number plates to see when they were arriving and leaving the office.
Tata started investing in start-ups in 2014 and in over two years has invested in over 22 start-ups till date.
Bhat, who was serving as the Managing Director of Titan Company Limited since 2002, has replaced Prasad Menon, who retired from the airline on January 13.
The PepsiCo's India-born CEO became the school's biggest alumni donor and the first woman to endow a deanship at a top b-school.
Under Sikka, who took over as the CEO and Managing Director in August 2014, the company is now posting strong growth numbers for the last few quarters.
News You Can Use
