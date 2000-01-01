Latest News Indian commodities market, world commodities market, Commodity Exchanges, NCDEX, MCX, NMCEIL
Oil eases as traders start winding down positions in run-up to holiday season

Oil eases as traders start winding down positions in run-up to holiday season

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $51.97 per barrel at 0134 GMT, down 15 cents from their last settlement.

 
 

Oil prices dip after OPEC-Russia output cut deal, focus swings to implementation

International Brent crude oil futures were trading at $53.66 per barrel at 0242 GMT, down 28 cents, or 0.52 percent, from their last close.
Global gold demand dips 10% in Q3

The gold demand stood at 1,104.8 tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the WGC's 'Q3 2016 Gold Demand Trends' report.
Gold prices stay firm on strong festive demand in India

Gold prices stayed firm on Wednesday as stronger physical demand for the precious metal, ahead of India's late-October festival season, offset a firm US dollar.
Gold trades at premium for first time in 9 months

Dealers were charging up to $2 an ounce over official domestic prices, the first time premiums have been seen since mid-January, said Bachhraj Bamalwa.
Gold prices head for worst weekly drop since Nov 2015

Gold fell for a ninth straight session on Friday on a stronger dollar ahead of key US jobs data and the metal was headed for its worst weekly dip in nearly a year.
