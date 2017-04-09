Bengal jewellery should get GI tag: UBM India

Jewellery manufactured in West Bengal should get the GI tag so that it could fetch a premium over others, a leading B2B trade show organising company UBM India said.

"Jewellery manufactured in West Bengal has a special craze among the foreign buyers. They are special for their intricate work," UBM India Managing Director Yogesh Mudras said.

Mudras said that majority of the foreign buyers look out for West Bengal jewellery which commands a premium over those manufactured in other states.

"So this is an opportunity for the state government to make a move towards getting the GI tag for jewellery manufactured here," he said, adding that artisans of the state are endowed with special skills which others don't possess.

In this segment temple jewellery of Nagercoil has been already given the GI tag, a sign which indicates the geographical origin of a product.

UBM India, with its headquarters in Mumbai, has organised the ongoing Kolkata Gem and Jewellery Fair.

The fair has attracted nearly 150 exhibitors, both from domestic and overseas. Around 80 of them are from the state, he said.