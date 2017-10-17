Want to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check out offers from jewellers, Paytm, Amazon

Indians love for yellow metal is well-known. And auspicious occasions like Dhanteras and Diwali only add to the excuse for shopping for more gold by them. Now with the government revoking its order on producing PAN and Aadhaar for purchases above Rs 50,000, this Dhanteras may see people flocking to buy gold without any hiccup. If you too cannot resist gold and share an emotional connect with gold, it makes sense to check out some exciting deals in the market before you shell out your money on it.

Gold coins: If you aim to buy a gold coin, you must check out the offer from biggest e-tailer-Amazon. In order to make this festival grand, the e-tailer is offering its customers up to 10% discount on gold coins. You can choose a range from leading brands like Joyalukkas, Malabar, Senco Gold, Bluestone, P.N. Gadgil Jewellers, Kama Jewellery and MMTC-PAMP. The coins are available from 1 to 50 gm with purity level ranging from 22 kt to 24 Kt. Then there is Reliance Jewels, where you can avail a 50% markdown on making charges for coins weighing 10gm. As a SBI card user, you can avail 5% cash back from October 7 to October 17 this year.

Paytm Gold: Under its 'Diwali Gold Sale', Paytm enables 3% additional gold on a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000 in this festive season. You have to use the promo code GOLDFEST to avail the offer. In order to sell gold, Paytm has parterned with MMTC-PAMP, for 24 karat gold. Alternatively, you can buy gold from it at as little as Re 1. Also, if you are buying gold from this platform for the first time, you can avail a 2% gold on a purchase below Rs 10,000. This too requires you to key in a promo code. The company is also offering assured bonus gold to anyone making a purchase of gold worth more than Rs. 50.

Sovereign gold bonds: .Ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, government of India has come out with third-tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme. The scheme, opens till December 27, allows investment for a minimum 1 gm. There is a discount to the tune of Rs 50 per gram if you buy through online mode and will get an interest 2.5 per cent per annum besides the price appreciation of the metal in the years. Another advantage is saving on 3% GST on gold and tax exemption on any capital gains arising out of redemption after its maximum tenure of 8 years, as mandated by Union Budget 2016-17. Also, like physical gold, you can use these bonds as collateral for raising loan and do not have to incur cost related to storage and handling.

Jewellers: As a part of its festive offer, top jewelers have tied up with banks to offer cash backs to customers. If you have a HDFC credit card, you can avail 5% cash back on jewellery purchased through Tanishq and Mia. Also, on a minimum purchase of Rs 25000 gold from Malabar gold and diamonds, you can get 5% cash back using your SBI credit card. Kalyan Jewellers is providing a free gold coin on gold purchases worth Rs 25,000. If you happen to purchase diamond, uncut and precious stone jewellery customers, the offers extends to two free gold coins. Reliance Jewels is also offering a 5% flat discount on its Solitaire collection.