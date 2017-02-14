Gold futures climb Rs 77 on global cues

Gold prices zoomed by Rs 77 to Rs 29,147 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators created positions amid positive cues from the global market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month June moved up by Rs 77, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 29,147 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12 lots.

The metal for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 72, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 29,093 per 10 grams in a turnover of 454 lots.

Analysts said widening of bets by participants, tracking a firming trend in global market, influenced the precious metal here in futures trade.

Meanwhile, gold rose 0.31 per cent to USD 1,228.50 an ounce in Singapore

