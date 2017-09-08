Tea production rises up 3.4% in July

Country's tea production increased 3.4 per cent to 155.6 million kg in July 2017, compared to 150.5 million kg, in July last year. However, in June the tea production had declined 2.8 per cent .

Overall, the tea production from North India increased by 4.1 per cent, while that from South India declined by 1.3 per cent, as per the data released by the Tea Board of India. Total tea produced by the North Indian tea gardens stood at 136.5 million kg's. South India produced 19.1 million kg's of tea during the month.

The indefinite strike in Darjeeling over demand for Gorkhaland is in its 11th week, hitting its tea production. According to the data, there has been no production of tea in July which is considered one of the peak production seasons. Last year, the tea production was 1.06 million kg in July. Tea production in Darjeeling has been on a standstill since June 2017.