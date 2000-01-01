Stocks, IPOs, Latest Stock Exchange News, Stocks performance, Bombay stock exchange, BSE, NSE India
Home
MARKETS
Stock Watch

Laurus Lab debuts at Rs 490 on BSE, up 14.5% over issue price

PTI | New Delhi
Laurus Lab debuts at Rs 490 on BSE, up 14.5% over issue price

Within minutes of listing, the stock touched an early high of Rs 498, registering a jump of 16.35 per cent over its issue price. On NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 489.90 and surged to an early high of Rs 498, registering a jump of 16.35 per cent over its issue price.

 
 

Liquor stocks close lower post Supreme Court ban on shops on highways

More

Mandhana Retail debuts on bourses, locked in upper circuit

Mumbai-based Mandhana Industries earlier this year demerged its retail business and termed it as Mandhana Retail.
More

Coal India stock falls most on Nifty due to weak Q2 earnings

Its net profit fell to Rs 600.4 crore for the reporting period against Rs 2,654 crore for the corresponding quarter an year ago.
More

Amid govt's thrust on cashless payments, this stock hits 52-week high

The stock hit an yearly high of Rs 287.30 on the BSE. It also saw the highest rise in volumes as 17.56 million shares changed hands in morning trade.
More

Axis Bank stock closes lower post govt action on note ban implementation

More

Tata Steel stock closes higher after UK unit inks pact with trade unions

More

Crompton Greaves, IOC among stocks buzzing in trade today

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 26,593, gaining 356 points while the Nifty50 was trading 8,214, up 112.15 points.
More
 
 

Bajaj Auto stock closes higher post Dominar 400 launch

The stock closed 0.93 percent or 24.65 points higher at 2674 level on the BSE.

More

Kaveri Seed stock closes 8.52 percent lower on Q2 earnings

More

Auto stocks lead gains a month after demonetisation

More

Rolta stock on a roll, closes higher on 91% rise in Q2 profit

More

Five stocks that earned up to 16,000% returns in 10 years

The story becomes more interesting. Compared to the benchmark indexes, some stocks earned astonishing returns for their investors in the last 10 years.
More

Divi's Laboratories stock falls on US FDA inspection report

More

Tata Power stock closes 2.73 percent higher on Rs 200-cr order from Indian Army

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More