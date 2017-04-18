Adani Enterprises stock rises 30% on spurt in volumes

The Adani Enterprises stock on Tuesday hit a new 52-week high on volumes being traded on the bourses.



The stock closed 17.71 percent or 21.80 points higher at Rs 144.90 level.



The stock hit its yearly high level of Rs 160.25 on the BSE in early trade.

Till 12:17 pm, around 77.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on the BSE. The quantity is 9.14 times the twice weekly average volume of 8.43 lakh. At close, 123.66 lakh shares were traded, which is 14.67 times the twice weekly average volume 8.43 lakh.



On the NSE too, around 92.72 million shares changed hands.

The stock is up 133 percent or 90 points during the last six months.

Adani Enterprises is an integrated infrastructure company with businesses spanning coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multi-modal logistics, power generation, and transmission and gas distribution.