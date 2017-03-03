Apollo Hospitals closes 5.31% lower on sovereign fund Khazanah's unit block deal

The Apollo Hospitals stock fell in early morning trade after a unit of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah launched a block deal to sell Rs 1,089 crore ( $160 million) worth shares in the firm.

Khazanah Berhad's subsidiary Integrated (Mauritius) Healthcare Holdings sold over 8.4 million shares or 6 percent stake in the firm. Earlier, it held 10.85 percent stake in hospital chain operator.

The stock fell as much as 5.3 percent to Rs 1,250 on the NSE. On the BSE, the stock fell to intra-day low of Rs 1,252.20.



It closed 5.31 percent or 69.90 points lower at Rs 1,246 level on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock closed 5.42 percent or 71.55 points lower to Rs 1249 level.



As of Thursday's close, Apollo's stock had gained about 12 percent this year.

Deutsche Bank is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

About 1.14 crore shares of the company changed hands on the NSE. On the BSE, the stock saw turnover of 6.87 lakh after trading hours.



