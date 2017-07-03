Ashok Leyland stock trading higher on 11 percent rise in June sales

The Ashok Leyland stock rose on Monday after the Hinduja Group firm reported a 11 percent rise in June sales. Sales rose to 12,330 units in June compared with 11,108 units in the corresponding month last year.

At 1510 hours, the Ashok Leyland stock was trading 6.77 percent or 6.35 points higher at Rs 100.20 on the BSE.

The stock is up 8.23 percent or 7.6 points in five days and 25 percent on year-to-date basis.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 6 per cent to 9,202 units as against 8,685 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.







Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 29 per cent to 3,128 units as compared to 2,423 units in June last year, the Hinduja Group firm said.